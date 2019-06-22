Fire at Amherst College’s Science Center leaves smoke, water damage

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt after a fire inside a lab at Amherst College’s Science Center Friday evening.

The college’s spokeswoman Caroline Hannah described the fire at the Science Center as small and was quickly put out by the buildings sprinkler system.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson told 22News the fire at a biology lab inside the Science Center was reported around 7:20 p.m. An oven inside the lab had malfunctioned, caught fire and filled the hallway with smoke.

Chief Nelson said the building’s sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the building.

The Science Center at Amherst College, located at 25 East Drive, was unoccupied at the time. The building sustained heavy smoke and water damage following the fire.

All off-duty Amherst firefighters were called in to assist as well as officials from the Hadley Fire Department and ambulance services from Belchertown, Northampton, and South County.

The South Hadley Fire Department covered the Amherst fire station while crews assisted with the fire at the Science Center.