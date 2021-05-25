Fire safety reminders for memorial Day weekend

Some areas don’t allow the use of open-flame grills so be sure to check the regulations of your intended campsite ahead of time.

(WWLP) – As we head into the summer and memorial day weekend the State Fire Marshall is reminding residents to be cautious and practice fire safety.



Some tips from the fire marshall, if you’re grilling, always grill outdoors, at least 10 feet away from the house, and deck railings.



Never use gasoline on an open flame, whether in a grill, or an outdoor campfire.



Remember to dispose of smoking materials correctly, smoking was the leading cause of fire deaths in the state this last year.



Have receptacles for smoking, and if you’re smoking yourself always put it out.