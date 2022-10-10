(WWLP) – It’s Fire Prevention week, an annual campaign encouraging people to learn more about fire safety tips, in order to protect both their property and themselves.

This is the 100th year that the National Fire Protection Association’s fire prevention week has been observed. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” According to the NFPA, today’s homes burn faster than ever, leaving very little time to react to a home fire and escape safely.

That’s why this campaign emphasizes the importance of having an escape plan, Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Having a plan to help them ahead of an emergency is crucial. A properly-working smoke alarm is also an essential life-saving tool.

Smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can. It’s recommended that a smoke alarm is in every bedroom, outside of the sleeping areas (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of your home. For the best protection, use a combination of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are interconnected throughout the home.