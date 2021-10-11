Fire station hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Champaign Firefighters Local 1260, several gunshots were fired and hit Station 1 firehouse late Saturday night.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials stated, “We are here to serve the community, we spend a third of our lives at the firehouse. We will always be there when you need us, but we as a community have to do better. The violence needs to come to an end”

Anyone with information on this incident should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.