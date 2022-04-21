SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and made two arrests Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:40 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Worthington Street where shots had been fired. Officers located three individuals near the area. Two of the individuals were detained, while the third one ran away.

A firearm with a laser attachment and defaced serial number, an additional loaded magazine and more than 30 rounds of additional ammunition was found inside a bag. Officers seized approximately 300 pills of oxycodone from 21-year-old Handerson DeLeon.

Handerson DeLeon Courtesy of Springfield Police Department.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department.

DeLeon and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested. The man that ran away is to receive a criminal complaint.

Handerson DeLeon of Springfield is facing the following charges: