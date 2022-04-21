SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and made two arrests Wednesday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:40 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Worthington Street where shots had been fired. Officers located three individuals near the area. Two of the individuals were detained, while the third one ran away.
A firearm with a laser attachment and defaced serial number, an additional loaded magazine and more than 30 rounds of additional ammunition was found inside a bag. Officers seized approximately 300 pills of oxycodone from 21-year-old Handerson DeLeon.
DeLeon and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested. The man that ran away is to receive a criminal complaint.
Handerson DeLeon of Springfield is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony