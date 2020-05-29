Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested Friday.

The arrest comes days after protests have broken out across the nation in response to the death.

Chauvin is the former officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck. He had worked with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington confirmed that state investigators arrested Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated as demonstrators set fires inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.