Firefighters saved two cats from fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton firefighters rescued two cats on Thursday after putting out a fire.

Northampton Police Chief, Jody Kasper, told 22News that firefighters went to 85 Riverbank Road after a report of a possible fire at 11:56 a.m. The occupant of the home escaped already but told firefighters that two cats were still inside.

The cats received oxygen and stabilized. They were then transported to Florence Animal Clinic where clinic staff gave medical treatment. The cats are doing well.