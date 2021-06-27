Firework safety ahead July Fourth weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Families across the state will be celebrating for the Fourth of July next weekend.

And with the holiday, comes the popular tradition of Fireworks. However, private firework activity is illegal in Massachusetts.

22News spoke with Captain Ian Bigda at the Northampton Fire Department about the dangers associated with fireworks.

“Just a normal sparkler which everybody’s seen a probably played with can reach a temperature of 1,800 degrees,” Captain Bigda said.

Using fireworks at home can also put kids in danger and in close proximity to lighters and matches. And not only can they harm the people using them, but they also have the potential to cause huge fires.

“Especially with the weather that we’re having and the weather that’s coming up. Everythings going to dry out so if you’re using a sparkler or a roman candle or anything like that, and you lose control of it, it could go into the grass and start a brush fire,” he said.

The state and local fire departments recommend families attend supervised firework displays to celebrate the holiday, like The Star-Spangled Springfield Fireworks Display. The event returning this year after being canceled during COVID-19.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 at Riverfront Park.