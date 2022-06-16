(WWLP) – State safety officials are warning the public, leave fireworks to the professionals. There have been 944 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in the state over the last decade.

Remember, all fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private residents, even if you bought them legally in another state. Sparklers are not any exceptions.

They burn at 1,800 degrees and accounted for almost 10 percent of firework-related injuries in 2020. You cannot be arrested for possession of fireworks and fines range from $10 to $100.

Police are required to confiscate any fireworks they come across. If you are caught selling, that can land you one year in jail and a fine of $100 to $1,000.