(WWLP) – A new poll suggests that some parents may not be taking all of the necessary precautions when it comes to fireworks safety.

Researchers from the University of Michigan found that only one in five parents say their children are kept at least 100 feet away from where aerial fireworks are being set off.

Over a third say they let their children and teens help set off fireworks in the past two years. Close to 15,000 people went to emergency rooms in 2020 because of fireworks injuries Most parents say they take all of the necessary precautions with sparklers, but just half of the parents say they have sand or water nearby to cool down used sparklers.