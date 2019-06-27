Fireworks Safety: Have a blast, don’t get burned!

(NBC News) As fireworks soar sky high around 4th of July, so do injuries.

Ahead of the holiday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday demonstrated the power of fireworks, both legal and illegal.

Five people were killed and more than 9,000 were injured in fireworks-related incidents last year according to the CPSC, the majority in a 30 day period around July 4th.

Those injuries include severe burns, amputation of fingers and serious eye trauma.

It’s not just airborne and explosive fireworks that pose a danger. Sparklers burn at around 2,000 degrees.

To reduce risk, the CPSC says fireworks should be lit one at a time.

Never thrown or point one at another person, or re-light or picked one up if they fail to ignite.

Finally, young children shouldn’t be allowed to light or play with fireworks, even if an adult is present.

“More than 50 percent of fireworks injuries in children happen in spite of parental supervision,” warns Dr. Sarah Combs of Children’s National Hospital.

The CPSC also announced four recalls of fireworks found to be overloaded with pyrotechnics.

Read more: https://on.today.com/2tzEUhE