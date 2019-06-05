First 3-day stretch of dry weather ahead since late March

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts hasn’t seen three dry days in a row since the end of March. We’ve seen multiple two-day dry breaks since then, but no real “long” stretches of days without rain. Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee recorded the last series of rainless days from March 23rd to the 28th.

“Yes, we have a lot of rain. I’m a home inspector so I’ve seen a lot of basements with water in them due to that excessive rain we’ve had this year so it’s good to see it dry out,” Gerry Verardo from Westfield told 22News.

But there’s better weather ahead this week. Friday through Sunday, rain chances are near zero. And temperatures could hit the 80s, above the average high for this time of year of 76 degrees.

Now this warm and dry stretch of weather might be perfect for outdoor activities, one thing it’s not good for is your allergies.

And locals have noticed their symptoms acting up on drier days.

“Ugh, just the scratchy watery eyes, sore throat, tired,” Glen Olbrych from Chicopee explained to 22News.

Fair weather creates the perfect conditions for high pollen: dry, sunny days with a light breeze that helps disperse the pollen particles. So you might notice your outdoor allergies get better on rainy days.

But while we are expecting that nice break toward the end of the week, that’s not the story tonight.