First coronavirus case diagnosed 38 days ago in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirty-eight days ago, New York diagnosed its first case of coronavirus. Since then, 7,067 people in New York have died from coronavirus or coronavirus-related illnesses. New York only lost 2,753 people in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“9/11 was so tragic, but, in many ways, we lose so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer. It was a silent explosion that rippled through society, with the same randomness, same evil, that we saw on 9/11,” Cuomo said.

On Wednesday, New York had 799 people die from COVID-19.

During his briefing, Cuomo addressed many of the forecasting models about how many beds New York State might need in worst-case scenarios.

“We can’t handle the worst-case scenarios. We can’t even handle the moderate case scenarios,” Cuomo said,

Right now, if the curve continues to flatten, New York is looking at around 18,000 hospitalizations.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” Cuomo said, which has been the goal since day one.

Cuomo also commented on an emotional support hotline that New York State has set up. He encourages anyone to call it: 1-844-863-9314. The hotline is staffed by thousands of volunteers.

Cuomo also reminds people to stay at home, “If not for yourself, for someone else.”

On the unemployment front, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Cuomo, mentioned that the system would be going down from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday night to re-launch a new interface, which Google helped to build. The hope is that the new interface will be able to handle all of the users who are trying to make claims.

To watch Thursday’s briefing, click the player below:

Click below to view the slideshow that was shown during the briefing: