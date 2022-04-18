(WWLP) – The first cruise ship has arrived in Australia since the covid-19 pandemic took hold two years ago.

The pacific explorer docked in Sydney this morning carrying only its crew. It made the voyage from Cyprus, where it has been anchored with many others after the cruise industry was shut down due to covid.

Cruise ships have not been allowed to dock in Australia, since the death of nearly 30 passengers who contracted covid-19, while traveling aboard the ruby princess ship in march of 2020.

The pacific explorer will depart on its first trip with passengers on May 31st when it sails to Brisbane.