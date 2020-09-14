First day of school for Westfield, Holyoke students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the first day of school for a school year unlike any other. Some students in Holyoke and Westfield were back in the classroom this morning for the first time since March.

At Holyoke High School, it was much quieter than a normal first day of school usually is. The parking lot only had a handful of cars in it because only certain students are learning in person. Special education students and newcomers to the high schools are having in person classes.

Most other students are still learning remotely.

One father told 22News he’s happy that there won’t be full classrooms, but he is nervous for his daughter’s health.

“With everything taking place I think of the worst,” said Miguel Zayas. “But we will see.”

In Westfield, most students in grades 1 through 12 started the year remotely. Some Westfield Technical Academy students began the year with in-person classes.

Preschoolers and kindergartners in both Holyoke and Westfield begin school next week.