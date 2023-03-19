CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The first day of spring is Monday, but our weather was very wintry this past week, and Sunday was colder than average for the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Much of the winter was warmer and less snowy than average, but recently western Massachusetts has seen multiple snowstorms and cold snaps. The weather is supposed to warm up for the next week, but with the cold we’ve been experiencing lately some people in our area are ready for spring.

22News spoke to residents who are looking forward to the warmer weather in the weeks and months to come.

“I am sick and tired of it. The snowstorm really got me going, I’m really looking forward to the warmness. I play slow pitch softball in the spring, and I’m really looking forward to it. The summer is my thing,” expressed Nic Odell of Easthampton.

