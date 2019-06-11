First-degree murder conviction upheld from 2010 Hampden deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, announced that the first-degree murder conviction of Jesus Garcia from 2011 will be upheld.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the conviction after going through its automatic review process. Garcia was first convicted in 2011 after fatally stabbing Valerie Girouard on July 10, 2010, in Hampden. The DA said Garcia broke into Girouard’s home several days before the murder and held a knife to Valerie Girouard’s daughter, Mariah.

A neighbor called Springfield Police to 90 Main Street where the deadly stabbing had happened around 3 a.m. State Police investigators were also called in to assist. Residents in the area were shocked knowing a crime that was not random had occurred in their quiet neighborhood.

Police located Garcia at his home on Fountain Street around 4 a.m., where he had gone after stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother. He was held without the right to bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment.

Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, Maria Girouard, testified that he had broken into her Hampden home and repeatedly stabbed her 47-year-old mother, right in front of her.

DA Gulluni said, “We are pleased that the Court’s review is over and the verdict and sentence stands unchanged. While Jesus Garcia will remain in prison for the rest of his life, the victim’s family will still suffer the loss of their loved one.”