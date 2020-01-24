First pediatric flu death in Massachusetts this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State public officials said a teenager in Massachusetts has died of the flu.

The Department of Public Health said this is the first pediatric death in the state this flu season.

The Department only identified the victim as a teenager from Worcester county. Tests confirmed the teen tested positive for influenza B. Federal health officials said there have been 39 flu-related child deaths across the country this season.

According to the state’s department of public health, last flu season, there were four confirmed pediatric flu-related deaths in Massachusetts.

So far this flu season, between 2,000 and 3,000 Massachusetts residents have had to stay in the hospital with the flu.