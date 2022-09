WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of the Big E reached an All-time attendance record on Friday, with over 87,000 visitors.

Last year, the first Saturday of the Big E saw over 103, 000 visitors enter through the gates. In addition to agriculture and a wide variety of food, the Big E also offers live entertainment, and rides, like the new Super Wheel, games, and more!

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12.