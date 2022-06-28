(WWLP) – A statewide poll conducted by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation on June 9 showed that 68% of likely voters support suspending the gas tax.

The gas tax suspension was very popular among all major parties. It polled 71% among Republicans, 71% among Unenrolled, and 64% among Democrats.

According to MassFiscal, Massachusetts residents surveyed by UMass Amherst and WCVB Monday morning supported suspending the gas tax even more, with 71% saying that they strongly or somewhat support it.

The UMass poll confirms the results of the Fiscal Alliance Foundation poll and demonstrates that the suspension of the state’s gas tax is popular among likely Massachusetts voters and residents.

“With only 35 days until the legislative session comes to an end, Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka are running out of time to pass a suspension to the state gas tax. In some parts of Massachusetts, gas prices are already surpassing $6 per gallon. If State House leaders cared to listen to their constituents, they would already know the gas tax suspension is the most popular tax relief policy they could pass before their session ends and these two consecutive statewide polls only validate that,” stated Paul Diego Craney, spokesperson of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

“These two polls show that the people of Massachusetts have made their opinions very clear on the gas tax suspension. The only remaining question that lingers is if Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka are listening,” concluded Craney.