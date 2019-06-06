Fish-lifting season underway at the Holyoke dam

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fish-lifting season is underway at the Robert E. Barrett Fishway in Holyoke.

The fishway, which is owned and operated by Holyoke Gas and Electric, has two elevators for carrying migrating fish up and over the Holyoke dam.

According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, fish-lifting season runs for just over a month each year. During that time, people from all over go to the dam to see the fish on their way up the Connecticut River.

The lift, which was the first and most successful life on the Atlantic Coast, will be open until June 16. The fishway is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours.