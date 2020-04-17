Fishing group seeks halt to offshore wind development

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A fishing industry group is asking several New England governors to postpone the planning process of offshore wind development during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance sent a letter to the governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The group requested a six-month halt on the federal planning process for putting wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine. In the letter, the group says efforts to fight COVID-19 will limit the public’s ability to contribute to the process.