ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WWLP) – Closing arguments are nearing in the trial of a man from Connecticut, whose guilt or innocence in the death of his wife could hinge on evidence provided by her Fitbit exercise activity tracker.

Richard Dabate told police, that a masked man shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch at the couple’s Ellington home in 2015.

Police said information on Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicted his story and showed she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments Monday in Rockville Superior Court.