Five children dead in daycare fire

News

by: NBC's Dan Scheneman

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Five children are dead after a fire swept through an in-home daycare in Erie, Pennsylvania early Sunday.

Neighbors a block away said they could hear screams as flames engulfed the home.

“I tried to go inside, I got to the open living room and couldn’t go any further,” one said. 

Firefighters found four children dead inside. A fifth was taken to a hospital and succumbed to injuries.  Their ages range from 8 months to 7 years old.

The father of three of those children is a firefighter in a nearby township.

One adult was airlifted from the scene.

“These firefighters are tough but when something like this happens it’s a little bit different,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2yYZc6h

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet