HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke YMCA is taking five days of action to raise awareness and inspire change to protect children from sexual abuse. The campaign is reinforcing the need to “Know, See and Respond.”

One in ten children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, 30 percent of those abuses will come from family members, while 60 percent of victims will never tell anyone.

If you have reasonable suspicion a child in your life is being abused, report your concerns to the police or state child protective services. You can also call the Darkness to Light Help line at 1-866-FOR-LIGHT or text LIGHT to 741-741.