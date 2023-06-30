SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have seized five illegal dirt bikes over the last week during an anti-dirt bike public safety detail.

Last Friday, Springfield officers stopped a rider on Pasco Road after observing them riding a dirt bike through Indian Orchard. The rider was requested a criminal summons. Also last Friday, police seized another dirt bike on Cherrelyn Street from a juvenile. The juvenile’s parents were contacted.

Dirt Bike Seized from Pasco Road. Credit: Springfield Police Department

Dirt Bike Seized on Cherrelyn Street. Credit: Springfield Police Department

Dirt Bike Seized on Ringgold Street. Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

On Monday around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street. When officers arrived, they saw a person on a dirt bike speed away. The rider reversed into a police cruiser and eventually crashed, falling off the bike. The rider was able to get away from police but the dirt bike was seized. Due to an investigation into the incident, the dirt bike can not be pictured at this time.

Then Monday night around 9:45 p.m., officers saw a dirt bike on Chestnut Street. The rider, identified as 21-year-old Yanaliz Nieves of Chicopee, was stopped and the bike was found to be reported stolen from Middlesex County.

Nieves has been charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Public Way Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Helmet Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Equipment Violation – Snow/Recreational Vehicle

On Thursday around 2:00 p.m., officers seized the fifth dirt bike on Glencoe Street. The rider was cited and will receive a criminal summons.