BOSTON (WWLP) – Mass DOT announced award winners for its annual Safe Routes to School program and one local school was recognized.

During this annual awards ceremony, program partners, community champions, stakeholders, and crossing guards are recognized for improving the safety of students who walk, bike, or roll to school by strengthening, promoting, and ensuring their safety.

“MassDOT is pleased to work with Safe Routes to School Program partners and communities to help facilitate pedestrian and bicycle safety across the Commonwealth,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The program offers a variety of valuable tools and resources that can be used to help reinforce with members of the public the importance of being safe while walking or biking to school and maintaining healthy routines and habits.”

All 173 schools that participated were recognized with Basic, Bronze, Silver or Gold status.

Five schools across the state were given exemplary awards, including John R. Fausey Elementary in West Springfield.

Exemplary Programs by Region Winners:

John R. Fausey Elementary School, West Springfield

Joseph L. Mulready Elementary School, Hudson

Beverly Elementary Schools, Beverly

Mullen-Hall Elementary School, Falmouth

Mildred Avenue K-8 School, Boston (Honorable Mention)

Additionally, “Let’s Move Hampden County” was recognized as the top Community Collaboration.