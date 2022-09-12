SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night, Springfield Fire Crew were called to 10 Leland Dr. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, the fire crew worked to put out a fire in the first-floor bedroom. There was smoke coming out of the windows of one of the apartments.

According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, five people were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating what caused the fire.

