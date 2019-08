Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) – Five western Massachusetts cities have been named in the top 50 best cities for driving in Massachusetts by a recent study.

The cities are Amherst, Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee and Westfield.

The study, done by Quote Wizard, looked at over 45,000 insurance quotes in the 50 largest cities in Massachusetts. The rankings were done by number of driving incidents in the city.

Incidents included accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and driving citations.