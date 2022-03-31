BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month that begins Friday, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County is inviting the public to attend a series of flag-raising events in six different communities starting Thursday in Belchertown.

The following are the series of flag-raising events in six different communities:

Belchertown, Thursday, March 31st at 2 p.m., Town Hall, 2 Jabish Street Easthampton, Friday, April 1st at 9 a.m., City Hall, 50 Payson Avenue Northampton, Friday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m., Police Department, 29 Center Street Amherst, Friday, April 1st, 2:30 p.m.. Common across from City Hall, 4 Boltwood Avenue South Hadley, Monday, April 4th, 9:00 a.m., Police Department, 41 Bridge Street Hadley, Monday, April 7th, 9:30 a.m., Town Hall, 100 Middle Street

A luminary display will be set up at Childs Park in Northampton on April 8 as part of a public event called “This Little Light of Mine” hosted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

According to a news release from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County, the center saw a 40% increase in requests for services.

All events are free to the public, individuals and organizations can contribute to the CAC by sending donations through the organization’s CAC website. Funds raised will be used to benefit child abuse victims throughout the region.