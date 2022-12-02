SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag-raising ceremony recognizing world aids day took place at Springfield City Hall on Thursday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris helped to honor those who we lost from HIV, and those still battling the disease. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to make sure that we mark this day how far we’ve come but there’s more to be done.”

Since the 1980s, World Aids Day observances have been celebrated across the world.