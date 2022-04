CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – In Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau, will be joined by clients of Sunshine Village and Chicopee elected officials in the raising of the Autism Awareness Flag according to a statement shared with 22news by the mayor’s office.

The flag-raising will take place this morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Flag Pole outside of City Hall. The city hall is located at 17 Springfield Street in Chicopee.