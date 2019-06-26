Flags at half staff for motorcycle victims

(CNN) – At the Jefferson Fire Department they were lowering their flag to half-staff on Monday.

The governor ordering the move in memory of the seven motorcyclists killed on Friday in Randolph.

The victims being identified as

  • 62-year-old Michael Ferrazzi of Contoocook
  • 59-year-old Albert Mazza of Lee
  • 58-year-old Daniel Pereira of Riverside, RI
  • Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58 from Lakeville, Mass
  • 42-year-old Desma Oakes from Concord
  • 45-year-old Aaron Perry of Farmington

Three others were also injured in the crash.

The governor said the accident has had a profound impact on the state, nowhere is that being felt more than in the surrounding towns.

