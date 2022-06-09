(WWLP) – Flights continue to be canceled by the thousands on high-demand weekends in the United States as the airline industry struggles to keep up with rebounding demand.

Cancelations and delays can be costly for ticket holders. Airlines do not guarantee their schedules and the federal government does not require compensation for cancelations or delays in most cases.

Compensation for passengers is only required when you are “bumped” from an over-sold flight. Most airlines have their own policies in place for covering things like ticket change fees, or the cost of unplanned hotel rooms and meals caused by a delay.



For canceled flights, individuals are entitled to a refund for the ticket price. Some will offer a voucher instead, make sure to get the details on how you can use that in the future.