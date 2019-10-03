Flights back to normal at Bradley following Wednesday’s plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, C.T. (WWLP)- 24 hours after a B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport altered many travel plans, the airport was back to normal.

The flight information boards were filled with green Thursday morning meaning arrivals and departures from Bradley were on time.

22News spoke with several passengers who came to the airport early in case of any possible cancellations or delays. They said they were pleasantly surprised that everything was on time.

“Yeah I got up a little earlier and checked the news and checked the website to make sure the airport is doing okay and make sure all the other arrangements were fine but it didn’t affect me so I got lucky,” Aaron Chayer from Litchfield Connecticut said.

22News spoke with Don Antilla, a Connecticut man, who was picking up his daughter from the airport. He told 22News what it was like when he rode in a B-17 out of Oxford, CT many years ago.

“I’m happy to fly on it, they inspect them well, fly them well but unfortunately… once in a while something terrible happens and this is one of those times,” Antilla said.

Despite Wednesday’s crash Don said he would still take another flight on a B-17 flying fortress.

“If anything they might even put a little extra into the inspection, but everything I read says that this plane is maintained very well.”