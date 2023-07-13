(WWLP) – Bacteria levels in the Connecticut River have increased, as a result of flooding this week. This Thursday night we know those levels have increased, posing a public health concern.

According to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality, this pollution is severe.

It was caused by existing stormwater control systems not being able to handle the flow when small rainstorms turned into bigger ones.

That means a lot of material went into the waterways due to diminished capacity. Contaminants in the water include nutrients, oils, fertilizers, pesticides, metals, and animal waste washed off roads, parking lots, and rooftops.

This physical and biological contamination makes swimming, and other recreational activities unsafe. And, since the large body of water cannot be filtered, there isn’t much that can be done.

“What we can do in the longer term is we have to maintain the systems we have for handling stormwater, we probably have to scale some of them up,” said Keith Ainsworth, Acting Chair for Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality. “Especially any combined sewer outflows really should be eliminated.”

As required by the Clean Water Act, the council is slowly catching up. He says this contamination isn’t uncommon, but adding a reversal could take years, even if there was a change in public consumption of carbon products.