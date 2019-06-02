Florence Night Out gathers local residents together for food, music, and fun

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents got together in Florence for a night of music, art and lots of food.

Saturday night was the annual Florence Night Out street festival, an event that works to bring the community closer together. Main Street was shut down for the event for the first time.

The organizer of Florence Night Out told 22News, the street festival brings the community together through creativity. And by shutting the street down, community members can see all Florence has to offer.

Donnabelle Casis told 22News, “We’re using art music dance performance, poetry, theater, and local business to bring the community out on Main street.”

And this year, Florence Night Out is partnering with Friends of Northampton Trails and Greenways to plan a bike ride from Pulaski Park.

More than 2-thousand people are expected to attend.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.