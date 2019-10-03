Florida bill would require dogs to stay outside at restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You may no longer get to dine out with your four-legged friends in the state of Florida unless they stay outside.

A bill filed this week would ban pets from “traveling through or remaining in indoor portions” of restaurants in Florida “in order to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the public,” the News Service of Florida reported.

The legislation, which is sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Bruce Antone of Orlando, directs the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation to enforce new rules and launch a website for complaints.

The law does not apply to service animals.

According to Visit Florida, there are “dog-friendly outdoor restaurants, bars and craft beer pubs abound throughout the state, some offering ‘yappy hour’ canine-friendly designated times, others with an open-door doggie policy around the clock.”

The bill will be considered during the 2020 legislative session, which starts on January 14.

