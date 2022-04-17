(WWLP) – What began Monday night as a home invasion and false imprisonment case of an elderly couple continues to develop.

Deputies say Aubrey Lumpkin, the suspect in the case, held an elderly couple captive for multiple days after breaking into their home. They say Lumpkin called 911 and turned himself in.

When deputies arrived at a home in green cove springs, they found two victims bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces. The couple was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections.

Officials say that Lumpkin also made several statements about burying somebody in a property next to the house.