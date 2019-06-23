Florida father wears ‘short shorts’ to teach daughter dress code lesson

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Some people believe the best way to teach is by example, for one father in Florida the example was about what not to do.

As Dave McDaniel reports from Orlando, Father Jason Hilley took his message to a whole new level, to convince his daughter not to wear short shorts.

It’s one of the latest viral videos, and it originated in Orlando.

The laughter started as soon as Jason Hilley walked into the room. He was wearing “short shorts” in an effort to prove his point.

“I feel humor brings more to discipline than yelling or screaming and all that,” Jason Hilley said.

His 14-year-old daughter had worn shorts that he felt showed too much so he put on a pair of his own.

“I will pick you up for school every day with these on if you don’t put them on,” Jason Hilley said.

He asked her to join him to model each pair.

“She has a pair of short shorts and I need to get my point across. I’m going to wear a pair of short shorts, kind of a little tit-for-tat on the clothing idea,” he said.

The thinking behind it is that neither of them would like the other one’s short shorts.

It worked.

“I understand it, I mean, I think the short shorts were a surprise. I didn’t really think he would do that. I think he got his point across, and I understand it very well now,” daughter Kendall Hilley said.

“Somebody in Germany wanting to put it out, Kenya, Australia,” Jason Hilley said, referring to when the video went viral.

He was surprised by the way the video spread.

“Oh my gosh. This video’s had 30 million views, you’re famous now,” Kendall Hilley said.

When the video started rocketing around the world, there were a few people who commented that perhaps Jason Hilley was shaming his daughter, something he never intended, and something she never felt.

“She’ll be the first to tell you that I do not shame my kids. We just have a lot of fun together and we laugh at each other,” Jason Hilley said.

“I find it so ridiculous because we were just having fun with it and people just come in and just start hating on it for no reason when there was nothing to hate on,” Kendall Hilley said.

They said it will be a memory for a lifetime.