Florida Man Accused Of Repeatedly Impersonating An Officer

(WESH) – Florida officials have released body camera footage from a man that they say repeatedly impersonated an officer.

One of the clips ultimately led to his arrest for the second time. The video shows James Dewitte riding on his motorcycle at high speed and crossing over lanes while weaving between cars, as well as yelling at drivers.

Dewitte runs a company called Metro-State Special Services, which includes a fleet of motorcycles and SUVs equipped with purple and amber lights.

Dewitte was arrested in September when Windermere police said he was impersonating an officer while escorting a funeral and then becoming argumentative with real officers who stopped him.

