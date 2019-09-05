PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man drowned in the same canal where he nearly drowned a year ago, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Juan Carlos Munoz-Valencia, 52, facedown in a canal in the 4200 block of Green Key Road after his wife called 911.
According to deputies, Munoz-Valencia had nearly drowned at the same location nearly a year ago, but he was removed by a Pasco deputy and resuscitated.
Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Possible tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach amid Dorian
- Florida man drowns in same canal where he almost drowned a year ago
- All the autumn fun is at Yankee Candle Village
- Mercedes-Benz to host a Car Wash Fundraiser this weekend
- 5K and Family Fun Day to raise awareness and support for ovarian cancer patients