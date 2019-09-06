Florida woman survives alligator bite

(WPTV) – A woman was bitten by an alligator in Palm Beach County, Florida on Thursday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission the attack happened inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.

The agency said the victim, 31-year-old Kelsey Pollack, is an employee with the South Florida Water Management District.

She was going to a research site on Tree Island in the refuge and accidentally stepped on a gator. That’s when the reptile turned and bit her on the leg.

