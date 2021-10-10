Flower sale to benefit historic Captain Charles Leonard House

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- The 216-year-old stage tavern in Agawam’s historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main Street will be selling mums on October 10.

The sale on Sunday will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and the profits will greatly benefit the preservation efforts at the historic tavern.

At this event they will also have a craft & vendor sale featuring the wares of local craftspeople and businesses. And a variety of unique, homemade, and customized products: cooking and kitchen products; personalized home decor; homemade bird baths, bird houses and yard decor; jewelry; customized accessories; skin, beauty, and nail care products; baby items; and pet gear will be offered at the sale.

Trustees of the Captain Leonard House will offer tours of the edifice, considered Agawam’s finest Federal-style structure.

There will be lunch and refreshments provided from local businesses at the event.

