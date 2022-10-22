DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As flu cases rise across the country and new subvariants of covid-19 spread, health experts are stressing the importance of vaccination.

Carolyn Ness, the Chair of Deerfield Board of Health says, “Access, access, access. You’ve got to give your community an opportunity to have access to the shots.” And every year, the Deerfield Board of health hosts a drive-thru flu shot clinic for the community.



Since the pandemic hit, covid-19 vaccines have been added to the mix. At this year’s clinic, which was held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DPW garage in Deerfield, both the bivalent covid-19 booster and the flu shot were available.

22news asked people why they made the drive over to the clinic. John Futter of Wakelee said, “I’ve been coming for a number of years, [it’s] a quick way to get the flu shot.”

The process was simple. Volunteers directed cars into lines corresponding with the type of shot needed. Health experts say that it is safe to receive a Covid booster and a flu shot at the same time, one in each arm will reduce soreness.

Staying up to date on Covid boosters and getting your flu shot will provide the highest amount of protection against these viruses. The Deerfield board of health hopes to host another clinic this winter.