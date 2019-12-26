Closings and Delays
Greenfield Community College

Flu now blamed for 4 deaths in Connecticut this season

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The flu is now being blamed for four deaths in Connecticut.

The latest weekly influenza report from the Department of Public Health, which covers Dec. 15-21, indicates there was one new death. In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65. The report also found there were 49 influenza-related hospitalizations during the same week.

The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was about 8% higher than the previous week. However, it was similar to the level of visits at this time in 2018. Outpatient treatment for influenza-like illness was also higher than the previous week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories