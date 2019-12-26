Flu now blamed for 4 deaths in Connecticut this season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The flu is now being blamed for four deaths in Connecticut.

The latest weekly influenza report from the Department of Public Health, which covers Dec. 15-21, indicates there was one new death. In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65. The report also found there were 49 influenza-related hospitalizations during the same week.

The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was about 8% higher than the previous week. However, it was similar to the level of visits at this time in 2018. Outpatient treatment for influenza-like illness was also higher than the previous week