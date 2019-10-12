Foliage nearing its peak in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s the season of comfy sweaters, fluffy socks, apple picking and pumpkin spice. But what would autumn be without changing fall foliage? The bright colors were off to a slow start this year, but things are finally starting to catch up.

“Certainly yellows, oranges, but what we’re most famous for are those brilliant reds and even purples,” Rick Harper, an extension associate professor of urban forestry at UMass, told 22News.

Foliage closest to its peak in Massachusetts can be found in central and western Franklin County, and in northern Berkshire County. Taking Route 2 west of Greenfield is one easy way to see some vivid colors.

Most of Hampshire and Hampden counties still have a week or two until foliage reaches its peak. If you’re willing to take a longer drive to leaf peep, head up to northern New Hampshire or Vermont where foliage is at its best.

Leaves change color as daylight hours shorten in the fall, but the weather also plays a part.

The best weather for brilliant colors includes ample moisture in the growing season, which we had this spring, and dry, bright warm days with cool, frost-free nights. The peak foliage this year is supposed to be better than last, which was noticeably dull.

So the best is yet to come.