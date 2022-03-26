SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Becoming successful usually means attending the school of hard knocks but a Springfield non-profit called, “Follow My Footsteps Foundation,” tries taking some of the bumps and bruises out of the learning experience.

The foundation on Saturday introduced high school students to mentors from the police and fire departments as well as local businesses. The learning experience took place at the American International College Campus Center.

Each of the mentors provided the young people with the information they’ll need to help them choose a career. Follow My Footsteps Foundation is happy to help and Kashawn J. Sanders is available for questions and more information.