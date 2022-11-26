Whether you’re interested in tech, home, beauty items or toys, you don’t want to miss out on these Cyber Monday hidden gems.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to get out the holiday decorations. But did you know in 2021 the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, or CPSC, reported 152,000 toy related emergencies to children under the age of 15? Of those emergencies, two children died.

Many holiday injuries can be prevented. The CPSC recommends gifting appropriate safety gear, such as helmets, along with gifts like bikes and roller skates. Toys should be age appropriate, and small parts should be put away immediately around small children.

The Sturbridge Fire Department recommends checking decorations for any frayed or pinched wires. Christmas trees need to be watered daily, and extensions chords should not be run under rugs, carpets, or furniture. And always make sure to test and check smoke alarms to make sure they are working.