Food Fight! Grocery store brawl caught on camera

News

by: WSMV's Rebecca Cardenas

Posted: / Updated:

(WSMV/NBC News)  An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.

Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.

 “Once the juice started flying, I was like, “Oh this is good!” Cook says.

Cook says the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.

“It escalated really quickly,” Cook says.  

Read more: http://bit.ly/31BzKBj

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories